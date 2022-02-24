AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Tag Team Casino Battle Royale for the final spot in the Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution.

-Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from anyone attending AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville. If you are going to this event or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com