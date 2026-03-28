AEW Collision lineup: Two title matches featured on tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW International Championship

-Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ace Austin

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Alliant Energy Power House. The show is simulcast Saturdays on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).