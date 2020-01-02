BJ Whitmer announces that he and Kelly Klein are divorcing

CategoriesAEW News ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW producer BJ Whitmer announced that he and wife Kelly Klein are divorcing. Read his statement on the matter at Twitter.com/BJ_Whitmer.

Powell’s POV: Klein, the current Women of Honor Champion, has not commented since Whitmer issued his statement. It’s an unfortunate situation and here’s wishing both parties the best going forward.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

