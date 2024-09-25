AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s Grand Slam lineup

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness in a non-title match

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for a shot at the AEW World Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the AEW Women’s Title

-Hook vs. Roderick Strong for the FTW Title

-Prince Nana provides an update on Swerve Strickland

Powell's POV: It's unclear when the Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta's open challenge for the AEW Trios Titles will air tonight or on Saturday's AEW Collision. The Grand Slam edition of Dynamite will be live from on Wednesday from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. AEW will also tape Saturday's Collision tonight, so we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.