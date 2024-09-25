AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett in a lumberjack strap match

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara in an eliminator match

-Jack Perry holds an open challenge for the TNT Title

-Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith vs. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly in a tornado trios match

-Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya in a Saraya’s Rules match (the rules are slanted heavily in Saraya’s favor)

-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

-MxM Collection will unveil the makeover they gave Max Caster’s jacket

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta’s open challenge for the AEW Trios Titles will air live on Dynamite or will be shown on Collision.

Collision will be taped on tonight in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. We are looking for reports or basic results from anyone attending Wednesday’s taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).