AEW Collision lineup: Texas Bull Rope match set for tonight’s TNT show

August 10, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Bull Rope match

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland holds an open challenge eliminator match

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. “Bullet Club Gold” Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn with Christian Cage as special referee for a shot at the AEW Trios Titles at All In

-Darby Allin and Hologram vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

-Rush vs. Preston Vance

-Hikaru Shida in action

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the night off, so my same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

