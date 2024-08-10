MLW “Never Say Never” lineup: The card for tonight’s free online show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches and events for the MLW “Never Say Never” event.

-Satoshi Kojima, Matt Riddle, Akira vs. Mads “Krule” Krugger, Ikuro Kwon, and Minoru Suzuki

-Paul Walter Hauser vs. Tom Lawlor in an MMA Cage match

-Místico vs. Magnus in an Opera Cup first-round match

-Alex Kane vs. Mr. Thomas in an Opera Cup first-round match

-“Bad Dude” Tito Escondido vs. Danny Jones in an Opera Cup first-round match

-Renee Michelle vs. Delmi Exo

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. AJ Francis

-Jake Crist vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

Powell’s POV: MLW Never Say Never was taped on July 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Coliseum. The show streams tonight at 9CT/10ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.