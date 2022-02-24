NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 612,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 525,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode on Syfy network. NXT finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT show finished 43rd in Tuesday’s cable ratings. NXT was bumped to Syfy for two weeks due to the Winter Olympics before retuning to USA Network this week, so the better comparison is the 619,000 viewership count and the 0.13 rating drawn the last time it aired on USA Network back on February 1.