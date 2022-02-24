NXT UK TV preview: The lineup for today’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-“Moustache Mountain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

-Xia Brookside vs. Amale.

-A celebration for Meiko Satomura.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are usually available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.