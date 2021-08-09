WWE Raw preview: The early lineup, dark matches, reports needed from Orlando

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley and MVP to address the WWE Championship match against Goldberg at SummerSlam.

-Charlotte Flair promo.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The dark main events are listed as Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos in a six-man tag match, and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. The women’s match listing is dated, as it’s still listed as a Raw Women’s Championship match. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Friday’s AEW Rampage in Pittsburgh, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Tulsa. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com