WWE officially announces the return of Randy Orton

August 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced via social media that Randy Orton will return on tonight’s Raw television show.

Powell’s POV: Orton’s last match was on June 21 when he lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to John Morrison. He was advertised for a second chance MITB qualifier, but he was replaced in the match by Riddle and has not appeared on Raw since then. Orton was advertised for the dark main event for last week’s Raw in Chicago, but he did not appear as advertised.

