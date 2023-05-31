WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 295,000 viewers for A&E and finished 37th in the cable ratings with a 0.07 rating. The show focused on Goldberg memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 224,000 viewers. The show finished 45th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Solid numbers despite the holiday weekend and the NXT Battleground and AEW Double Or Nothing shows taking away some viewers. Last week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 258,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. Last week’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” had 177,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. Most Wanted Treasures is off on Sunday and will return on June 11 with a Roddy Piper episode.