WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

-The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest Braun Strowman

Powell's POV: Naomi has replaced the injured Jade Cargill as Bianca Belair's partner. Smackdown was taped last Friday in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center.