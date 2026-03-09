WWE Raw in Seattle, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, Tiger Ali Singh, Melina, Chad Gable, Michael Tarver, Bruce Prichard, Tyler Bate, Chick Donovan, Craig Pittman, Chase Owens

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena. The show features Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Ivy Nile in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Seattle, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in San Jose, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Phoenix. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Nikita Koloff (Scott Simpson) is 67 today.

-Rick Steiner (Robert Rechsteiner) is 65 today.

-Tiger Ali Singh (Gurjit Singh Hans) is 55 today.

-Melina Perez is 47 today.

-AEW referee Aubrey Edwards (Brittany Aubert) is 39 today.

-Parker Boudreaux is 28 today.

-Michael Tarver (Tyrone Evans) turned 49 on Sunday.

-Chad Gable (Charles Betts) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Ursula Hayden, who wrestled as Babe the Farmer’s Daughter in GLOW, was born on March 8, 1966. She died from cancer on December 3, 2022.

-Chick Donovan (Charles Kelley) turned 79 on Saturday.

-Craig Pittman turned 68 on Saturday.

-WWE executive Bruce Prichard turned 63 on Saturday.

-Tylene Buck, who worked as Major Gunns in WCW, turned 54 on Saturday.

-Chase Owens turned 36 on Saturday.

-Tyler Bate turned 29 on Saturday.