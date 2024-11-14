ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver in a four-way tag match

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Aaron Solo

-Josh Woods vs. Komander

-Abadon vs. Viva Van

-ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in action

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).