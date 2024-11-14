What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

November 14, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne November 14, 2024 @ 8:31 am

    It’s like they’re trying to go out of business.

    Reply

