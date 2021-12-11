ROH Final Battle go-home show has a technical blunder

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Ring of Honor Wrestling television show that streams on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s regional sports network on Saturday at midnight (central time) aired the majority of last week’s episode. The show opened with the new episode’s PCO vs. Sledge match. There was a commercial break during the match. When the show returned from the break, the remainder of last week’s show mistakenly aired.

Powell’s POV: Ouch. I was hoping to cover the go-home show before tonight’s Final Battle pay-per-view, but that won’t be happening. It appears that the new episode played in its entirety on some networks, so it’s possible that the issue was limited to Bally’s Sports North. Unfortunately, the only additional airing in my area is late tonight after the pay-per-view airs. Speaking of which, join me for my live review of ROH Final Battle beginning with the First Hour Free potion at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET.