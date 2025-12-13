NXT TV rating: Did Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship increase the numbers?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 647,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up compared to last week’s 532,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.08 rating. Good numbers, though I can’t help but wonder if they would have been even better had they advertised Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Championship in advance rather than set it up in the opening segment. One year earlier, the December 10, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 680,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating on The CW.