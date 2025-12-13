WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup (live coverage tonight): John Cena’s last match, WWE Champion vs. NXT Champion

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held tonight in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-John Cena vs. Gunther in Cena’s last match

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. NXT Champion Oba Femi

-World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater in a non-title match

-Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Powell’s POV: Gunther won the 16-man The Last Time Is Now tournament to earn the right to face Cena in his final match. WWE will hold a two-hour countdown show at 5CT/6ET, and there will also be a post show. Join me for my live review as Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.