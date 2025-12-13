AEW Collision lineup (live coverage today): CMLL Champion vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in a Continental Classic match set for today’s show, early start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s AEW Collision.
-CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match
-Kevin Knight vs. Mike Bailey in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match
-Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title
-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue
-Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander
Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will air on delay from Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max this afternoon at 3:30CT/4:30ET coast-to-coast. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment