AEW Collision lineup (live coverage today): CMLL Champion vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in a Continental Classic match set for today’s show, early start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s AEW Collision.

-CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Kevin Knight vs. Mike Bailey in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue

-Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander

Powell's POV: Saturday's Collision will air on delay from Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max this afternoon at 3:30CT/4:30ET coast-to-coast.