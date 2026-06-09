Cathy Kelley on training at the WWE Performance Center and whether she wants to wrestle, the person she sits with at the Gorilla position

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Cathy Kelley

Host: Chris Van Vliet

Podcast available via Podcasts.Apple.com

Money in the Bank last year, R-Truth returned after being released. That was an emotional moment for you. What was going on there for you? “He is someone that I feel like brings such a positive morale to work every week, and we had obviously gotten closer because we had done a lot of TikToks together. But he’s just such a positive person, and I feel like he’s that for everyone in the locker room. So, you know, not getting to say goodbye to someone is always tough, and then when he came back, I think that that was just really special for everyone.”

You got knocked over when you’re doing this segment with Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer. Is this gonna turn into something? “I feel like that is just a workplace hazard, and I am normally pretty good about getting out of the way. Who’s to say if it’ll turn into something?”

Would you ever want to have a match? “I don’t think I would want to have a match. I’ve expressed in the past that I do want to get more involved in some capacity. I would love to be a manager. I don’t know who for. That’s been something that I’ve said for probably a decade now. I actually valeted Ryan Katz in his last match on the Indies many, many years ago. But that progression is something that I would want.”

I heard you were training at the PC? “I would say that I’m someone that really values growth, and I love learning everything that I can about this business. So any opportunity I can do that, I’m going to take it. Another example is I sit next to Paul Heyman every single week in Gorilla.”

You’ve been there for some of the biggest moments in WWE history. What’s been the biggest moment where you’ve been like, oh my gosh, I can’t believe either they’re doing this, or this person is back. What’s it been for you? “In recent memory, I remember sitting outside of Gorilla when CM Punk came back. Even though there were rumors about it that day, to actually be in the building in Chicago, which is where I’m from, too. When he came out, I think was really cool.”

Did you see him walk into Gorilla before he walked out? “You saw a hooded figure walking, and there were a lot of people around him. But when you have something that really surprises everyone, I think that’s the coolest thing.”