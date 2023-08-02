Vince McMahon served a grand jury subpoena, federal agents executed a search warrant

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE revealed today that federal agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Vince McMahon on July 17. The statement is listed under “legal proceedings” in the the second quarter financial report, and adds that no charges have been filed. “The Company has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters,” reads the statement.

Powell’s POV: Wow. There’s no indication yet as to what the agents were searching for let alone whether charges will be filed. It was also revealed today that McMahon is on a medical leave of absence from WWE after recently undergoing major spinal surgery. Nick Khan was asked about the legal matter in today’s second quarter conference call and declined to comment aside from saying the company would assist in any investigations.