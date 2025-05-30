WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Jake Roberts, Lexi Fyfe, No Way Jose

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. The show features appearances by WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 10:30CT/11:30ET (or after the NBA game) on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Knoxville and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jake Roberts (Aurelian Smith Jr.) is 70.

-Lexi Fyfe (Mary Beth Bentley) is 56.

-No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) is 37.