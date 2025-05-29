What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the Double Or Nothing fallout show

May 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 636,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 575,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW numbers were not available as of this update. I will update this story once those numbers are out. One year ago, the May 29, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 787,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double Or Nothing fallout edition.

