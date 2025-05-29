NXT Battleground poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Battleground event received an A grade from 49 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

-55 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship. Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship finished second with 19 percent of the vote. Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship was a close third with 16 percent.

Powell’s POV: John Moore and I both gave Battleground B+ grades. Last year’s NXT Battleground finished with a B grade from 44 percent of the voters, as was the case with the 2023 Battleground. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.