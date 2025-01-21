NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Ivan Putski, Go Shiozaki, Maryse, Alex Koslov, Arnold Skaaland, Sandy Barr, Brian Hildebrand

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received an B grade in our post show poll from 48 percent of the voters. A finished second with 33 percent of the votes. I gave the show an B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivan Putski (Jozef Bednarski) is 84.

-Go Shiozaki is 43.

-Maryse Mizanin is 42.

-Alex Koslov (Alex Sherman) is 41.

-The late Arnold Skaaland was born on January 21, 1925. He died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Sandy Barr was born on January 21, 1938. He died on June 2, 2007 at age 69.

-The late Brian Hildebrand (a/k/a referee Mark Curtis) was born on January 21, 1962. He died at age 37 on September 8, 1999 after a battle with stomach and bowel cancer.