AEW wrestler Ben Carter announces he tested positive for COVID-19

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Ben Carter revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Carter stated his belief that he did not acquire the virus while working for AEW. “AEW carry out strict testing and don’t let anyone on the premises without a negative test result,” Carter wrote. “I tested negative each time I was there. I got it at some point after.”

Powell’s POV: It’s really not that simple, as a person can test negative while actually carrying the virus. It’s certainly possible that Carter acquired the virus elsewhere, but it is worth noting that Lance Archer was not the only AEW wrestler who missed this week’s taping due to the virus, as I noted in my Dot Net Members’ audio review of AEW Dynamite last night (no names were disclosed due to medical laws). Most importantly, here’s wishing Carter well in his battle with the virus.

An update on my immediate future: pic.twitter.com/DnqILhxQ11 — Benjamin Carter (@bencarterbxb) September 24, 2020

AEW carry out strict testing and don’t let anyone on the premises without a negative test result. I tested negative each time I was there. I got it at some point after. — Benjamin Carter (@bencarterbxb) September 24, 2020



