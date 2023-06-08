AEW Collision main event set for the premiere edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced the main event of the first episode of AEW Collision during an appearance on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. CM Punk will team with “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to face Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson in a trios match. The first edition of Collision will be held on Saturday, June 17 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center. Collision will air weekly on Saturday nights at 7CT/8ET on TNT.

Powell’s POV: The match is fine, but I have issues with the way it was simply announced on Dynamite. I spoke about it last night in my same night audio review of AEW Dynamite for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) and will share more thoughts in today’s AEW Dynamite Hit List.