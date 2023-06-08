ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Rachel Ellering for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona vs. Marcus Kross, Eli Isom, and Cheeseburger in a Proving Ground match

-Zack Clayton vs. Matt Sydal

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Christopher Daniels

-Dralistico vs. Willie Mack

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. El Combarde and El Dragon

-Rey Fenix vs. Gravity

-Robyn Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan

-Vertvixen vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and AR Fox

-Griff Garrison vs. Lee Moriarty

Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).