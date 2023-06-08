MLW Fusion preview: MLW National Openweight Championship match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack for the MLW National Openweight Championship
-Delmi Exo vs. B3cca
Powell’s POV: Taya Valkyrie vs. Delmi Exo for the MLW Featherweight Championship has been announced for next week’s episode. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
