Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact Diary subjects, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Courtney Rush and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Moose and Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham

-X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a non-title match

-Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey

-Champagne Singh vs. Heath

-Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Sheldon Jean in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Seleziya Sparx vs. Tara Rizing. AXS is airing 30-minute Diary episodes on Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw beginning at 6CT/7ET and again on Friday morning starting at 1CT/2ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).