Impact Wrestling TV viewership and rating drops

December 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 71,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the previous episode’s 90,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .03 rating drawn by the previous episode. This week’s show did not land in the top 150 in the cable ratings in the key demo after last week’s show made the list.

