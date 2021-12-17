12/17 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the return of Roman Reigns, Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro, Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,164)

Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Aired December 17, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of last week’s segments involving Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman… Heyman was shown standing backstage holding the WWE Championship. The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked. Cole said Heyman had been waiting in the same spot backstage for Roman Reigns all day. McAfee said he was told that Reigns and Heyman had not communicated all week…

Sasha Banks made her entrance and joined Toni Storm, who was already in the ring. Shotzi and Charlotte Flair made separate entrances…

1. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Shotzi. The broadcast team recapped footage of Flair getting herself disqualified during last week’s singles match with Storm. Shotzi broke up Storm covering Flair, then tossed Storm to ringside where Banks was already down going into the first break. [C]

Banks was isolated and eventually tagged out. Storm worked over Shotzi. Flair eventually tagged in and performed a suplex that sent Storm to ringside. Banks and Storm were both down on the floor heading into a break (just like the first time they went to break). [C]

Banks went up top and Storm tagged into the match. Banks leapt over Flair, then hit a Backstabber on Shotzi. Flair tossed Banks to ringside. Storm performed a top rope cross body block on Flair for a good near fall. Flair shoved Storm’s face into the middle turnbuckle.

Flair went for a top rope moonsault. Storm rolled out of the way, but Flair landed on her feet and went for a standing moonsault only to have Storm put her knees up. Storm rolled Flair into a pin and bridged over her to get the three count.

Sasha Banks and Toni Storm defeated Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in 18:55.

After the match, Storm acted shocked that she won. Banks and Storm hugged and then jumped up and down simultaneously…

Powell’s POV: Did anyone think there would be nearly 19 minutes of in-ring action on the entire Smackdown show? The match was entertaining and I like the call to give Storm a win over Flair. WWE isn’t running the gimmick of having their champions lose in non-title or tag team matches into the ground like they once did, so it felt like a big deal that Storm pinned Flair.

Backstage, King Woods sat on a white throne while Kofi Kingston, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Drew Gulak, and Mansoor chanted “hail King Woods.” Woods had a less than enthusiastic Boogs kiss his hand. The Usos showed up and mocked Woods’ crowd while also saying that he likes cosplay and likes to pretend a lot. Kingston and Woods said they would beat them at WWE Day. The Usos said they would beat them tonight and at Day 1…

The Viking Raiders made their entrance for a match against Jinder Mahal and Shanky… [C]

Backstage, Megan Morant interviewed Natalya, who took offense to being asked about Xia Li. Natalya boasted about having the most television and pay-per-view matches of any woman in WWE history. She said Li is a nobody in WWE and would need her own protector if she ever stepped up to her again… The Raw recap video aired…

Jinder Mahal and Shanky made their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: An entrance, a commercial, a backstage interview, a Raw recap video, and another entrance. If you hear clicking sounds, it might be thousands of remotes being used to turn the channel.

2. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The match, which Cole referred to as a very important tag team match, was joined in progress. Late in the match, Erik picked up Ivar and tossed him ass first onto Shanky, who was seated in the corner. Erik suplexed Mahal, then Ivar performed a top rope splash on Shanky and pinned him…

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar beat Jinder Mahal and Shanky in 4:55 of television time.

Powell’s POV: The right team went over and the crowd was up for Erik and Ivar.

Highlights aired from last week of Drew McIntyre stabbing the desk of Adam Pearce with his sword, followed by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss stealing the desk and sword…

Backstage, Corbin and Moss were shown pushing the desk with the sword still stuck in it… [C]

Powell’s POV: Transporting the desk and sword from Los Angeles to Chicago? Say what you will about their comedy stylings, Corbin and Moss are really committed to the joke. Or something.

A smiling Heyman greeted a car as it arrived backstage. Heyman was surprised when Brock Lesnar exited the vehicle. Lesnar asked if Heyman was expecting Reigns. “Good luck with that,” Lesnar said while patting Heyman on the chest. A nervous Heyman thanked him…

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss made their entrance for a Happy Talk segment. Corbin pointed out that the desk with the sword stuck in it had joined the talkshow set.