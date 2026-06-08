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TNA Impact preview: Two title matches set for Thursday’s show 

June 8, 2026

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. KC Navarro for the TNA International Championship

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 6-7 in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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