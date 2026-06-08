AEW Dynamite preview: The Summer Blockbuster card

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King in a men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Sareee vs. Skye Blue in a women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal match

-Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor for the AEW Continental Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Mark Briscoe vs. Pac

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Dogs” David Finlay and Clark Connors

Powell’s POV: The winner of Strickland vs. King will advance to face Will Ospreay in the tournament final at Forbidden Door. The tournament winner will challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. AEW will tape Saturday’s Collision in the same venue on Thursday. Both shows carry the Summer Blockbuster theme. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).