The Rock announces when the XFL will return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that the XFL will return in 2022. Johnson made the announcement in a video that can be viewed below or via the XFL YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: There were some pro football media members who suggested that Johnson and Dany Garcia rush the league back as quickly as possible to take advantage of the thirst for live sports programming. All four major sports leagues returned and quenched that thirst. Furthermore, this gives the duo more time to negotiate television deals and get all their ducks in a row.



