WWE Smackdown in Orlando, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Florida (reports needed), Jesse Ventura, Heath Slater, Boogeyman, Cherry, BxB Hulk, Mil Mascaras, Anna Jay

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show includes Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a championship contenders match. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena. The show includes Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Tallahassee, Florida at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

-WWE is in Fort Myers, Florida at Hertz Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show. There are no matches listed on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in Daytona Beach, Florida at Ocean Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a street fight, and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live Arena on Sunday with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mil Mascaras (Aaron Rodríguez Arellano) is 80.

-Jesse Ventura is 71.

-Boogeyman (Marty Wright) is 57.

-Former WWE wrestler Cherry (Kara Drew) is 47.

-BxB Hulk (Terumasa Ishihara) is 42.

-Heath Slater (Heath Miller) is 39.

-Anna Jay (Anna Jernigan) is 24.