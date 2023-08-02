Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks re-sign with AEW

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson are staying with AEW. Omega and the Jacksons will continue to serve as executive vice presidents. AEW released the news via a Justin Barrasso story at SI.com, which has quotes from Tony Khan the four wrestlers.

Powell’s POV: Although no specifics regarding the new deals were announced, Khan noted that the group will be with AEW “for years to come.” Nick and Page’s comments were forthcoming in that they both spoke about the schedule playing a major part in their decision to re-sign with the company.