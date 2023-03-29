Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United lineup (live coverage on Thursday): The latest card for Thursday’s FITE TV event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling and NJPW Multiverse United event that will be held in Los Angeles, California at Globe Theatre.

-Kenta vs. Minoru Suzuki for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title

-Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miya Yamashita in a four-way for a spot in the Knockouts Championship match at Rebellion

-Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero in a scramble match for the X Division Title

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. “Aussie Open” Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher vs. Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a four-way for the Impact Tag Titles

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Mike Bailey

-Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

-Kushida vs. Lio Rush

-Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin, Sami Callihan, and PCO vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, Tom Lawlor, and JR Kratos in an eight-man tag match

-(Pre-show) Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

Powell’s POV: Josh Alexander was originally scheduled to face Kushida, but an injury caused him to forfeit the Impact World Championship. Alexander is being replaced by Lio Rush. This event is available for $24.99 on FITE.TV pay-per-view. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show match, and the main card begins at 10CT/11ET. My audio review will be available either after the show or on Friday for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).