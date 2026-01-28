Pro Wrestling Junkie “Damaged Goods 2” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Angel Ortiz for the PWJ Title, Top Flight vs. Miracle Generation, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jada Stone

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Junkie “Damaged Goods 2: Too Broken To Fix”

July 27, 2025, in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, at the KOC Hall

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

PWJ has just signed a deal to distribute their shows on IWTV; this event was released last week. While the show is now six months old, the lineup was too good to pass up. Again, multiple indies use this venue, located straight west of New York City, across the Hudson River. The lights are low, and the venue has a warm, blue tint. It appears packed with maybe 250 people here; this might be a sellout.

* Sam Leterna was in the ring to provide ring introductions!

1. Ken Broadway vs. Steven Pena vs. Gabriel Skye vs. Alan Angels vs. Daron Richardson in a PWJ Massacre Title. It appears this is a ladder match. I think I’ve seen Pena once or twice; he’s the only guy on the lineup I’m really not familiar with. He’s tall with a big frame. Daron (think Velveteen Dream) wore a pink robe and has a pink pick stuck in his hair. The three small guys got pushed to the floor, allowing the bigger Pena and Broadway to trade loud chops. Skye hit a chairshot across Pena’s back, then flipped him to the floor. He dove onto Broadway. The three small guys now squared off in the ring, with Skye and Richardson teaming up on Angels.

Angels hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:00, then a dive to the floor. He hit a DVD on Skye on a chair that was turned on its side! Ouch! Broadway crotched Angels in the corner and hit him with a chair shot to the back, then a Lungblower while using the chair for a nearfall. Daron hit a shotgun dropkick on Broadway into a corner at 4:00. Pena powerbombed Daron into a corner, then hit him with a powerbomb. Skye hit a springboard dropkick onto a ladder in Broadway’s hands. Skye put the ladder over his head and did the Terry Funk Spin, striking multiple opponents at 5:30.

Angels speared Skye after Broadway and Pena had removed the ladder. Daron hit a double stomp onto a ladder that was over Broadway and Pena. Daron hit a flip dive to the floor onto several guys. Skye hit a corner moonsault to the floor on everyone at 7:00. Richardson beat up Broadway’s cornerman. Angels kicked Skye onto a ladder at 9:00, then hit a frog splash onto him for a nearfall. Pena hit a back suplex on Angels. Pena hit a piledriver on Angels onto two open chairs for a nearfall, but Broadway made the save.

Pena hit a spinning back fist on Broadway. Broadway kicked Pena off the apron and through a table on the floor at 11:00. Skye and Broadway fought on top of a ladder, and Skye jabbed a fork into Ken’s head! Skye then nailed a Sunset Flip Bomb from the top of the ladder through a table in the ring for a nearfall. However, Alan jumped in and hit an Angels Wings faceplant on Skye to steal the pin. That was a high-energy opener. While I can do without that fork spot at the end, it was a pretty clean brawl, too.

Alan Angels defeated Ken Broadway, Steven Pena, Gabriel Skye, and Daron Richardson to become the inaugural PWJ Massacre champion at 13:23.

2. Ava Everett (w/LSG) vs. Emily Jaye vs. Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel vs. Jazmin Allure for the PWJ Women’s Title. Kylie was listed as an ID prospect in her on-screen introduction, but she didn’t have her title belt with her. (Obviously, this is before she learned of her second pregnancy.) Zayda also had the ID logo next to her name, as she was still in the WWE system at this point. All five women appear to be between 5’4″ and 5’9″ — no one really standing out as significantly taller than anyone else. All five brawled at the bell. Jazmin shoved Ava and Zayda in their faces, so those two threw Jazmin to the floor.

Of course, Zayda went for a quick Unprettier, but Ava blocked it. Kylie hit some armdrags on Ava at 1:00, then a Russian Leg Sweep, and she switched to a crossface. Jazmin hit a Sling Blade and a basement dropkick on Kylie, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Emily hit a faceplant on Allure for a nearfall. Zayda hit a running knee in the corner on Emily, then a hard slap to her cheek. Zayda hit the Unprettier on Emily for a nearfall, but Ava made the save.

Zayda and Ava traded blows. Kylie jumped in and tried some covers. Ava went to give LSG a kiss, but Zayda pulled him to the floor and superkicked him. We had a Tower of Doom spot at 5:30. Emily hit a stunner on Zayda. Kylie superkicked someone. Ava hit a lungblower to Kylie’s chest. Emily hit a Bulldog Powerslam move on Ava for the pin! That was a full-out sprint. Kudos to all five.

Emily Jaye defeated Ava Everett, Kylie Rae, Zayda Steel and Jazmin Allure to become the inaugural PWJ Women’s champion at 6:25.

3. Steve Maclin vs. Griffin McCoy for the TNA International Title. Well, I noted this show is a bit dated! I didn’t hear a bell so I started the stopwatch as they locked up. McCoy is taller but Maclin is thicker. Maclin backed him into a corner and hit some chops. He hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. Griffin hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Maclin fired back with a powerslam that sent McCoy to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Griffin dropped him with another roundhouse kick, then he hit some Yes Kicks.

They brawled on the floor and looped the ring. Maclin held Griffin’s arms so young kids could chop McCoy. Griffin ran the length of the ring and hit a dropkick as Steve was in a chair. They got back into the ring at 6:00 with McCoy in charge. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Maclin got a backslide for a nearfall at 7:30, then he hit some clotheslines, a Thesz Press, and some punches. Steve hit an Angle Slam, and he tied McCoy in the Tree of Woe. McCoy did a sit-up to avoid the spear. McCoy hit a top-rope splash to the floor on Maclin at 9:30.

In the ring, Griffin hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a spin kick to the chest; he tried a springboard move but Steve blocked it. Steve hit a powerbomb that dropped McCoy high on his neck for a nearfall. Yikes! (I think he was trying for a buckle bomb and didn’t quite get there.) Griffin fired back with some dropkicks in the corner, then a top-rope doublestomp to the back for a nearfall. McCoy put Steve across his shoulders and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00. Steve again tied him in the Tree of Woe, and this time he hit the spear to the exposed ribs, then the double-arm DDT for the pin. Good action; I’m glad McCoy bounced back from that scary powerbomb. They shook hands afterwards.

Steve Maclin defeated Griffin McCoy to retain the TNA International Title at 12:20.

4. Jackson Drake vs. Austin Luke. No Evolve Title belt for Drake here. They immediately tied up on the mat and traded quick reversals; this has an authentic amateur vibe. Luke twisted the left wrist and targeted the arm. Jackson applied a half crab at 2:00, and he stomped on Austin. Luke again snapped Drake’s left arm. They brawled on the floor. Drake hit a running cannonball onto Luke, who was seated in a chair at 4:00.

In the ring, Jackson hit a stiff kick to the spine; Luke got up and hit his own kick to Jackson’s spine. Drake hit a spin kick to the head; Luke hit a Rebound Lariat. This has been really good. Luke hit a springboard spin kick that sent Drake to the floor at 6:30, then he hit a flip dive to the floor onto Jackson. In the ring, Luke hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. He immediately locked in a Crossface. He hit an enzuigiri, then a top-rope frog splash for a nearfall at 8:30. Drake hit a powerbomb and into an ankle lock.

Drake hit a German Suplex; Luke hit one. They hit stereo clotheslines, popped back up, and traded forearm strikes. Jackson hit a huracanrana at 10:30, and they traded rollups. They held onto each other’s left wrist and traded forearm strikes. Drake hit a standing moonsault kneedrop, then a running knee strike to the jaw for the pin. A sharp, sharp match.

Jackson Drake defeated Austin Luke at 12:00 even.

* Jada Stone came out, clearly as a heel. She immediately told the crowd how much New Jersey sucks, and she can’t wait to leave and go back to Japan. She was upset she wasn’t in the five-way to crown the inaugural women’s champion. She made an open challenge to anyone in the back… answered by New Jersey’s own Deonna Purrazzo!

5. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jada Stone. Jada is fairly short, so she’s giving up some size (and definitely a lot of experience!) here. Stone stalled on the floor so Deonna chased her on the floor. Jada pushed Deonna face-first into the ring post. Jada stomped on her, and they got into the ring. We got a bell to officially begin at 00:37. Deonna hit some chops in the corner. Jada hit a flying back elbow to the back of the head for a nearfall at 1:30. Stone applied a headlock and kept Purrazzo grounded. She mounted Deonna and repeatedly punched her.

Jada ‘pie-faced’ her, which only made Deonna angry, as Purrazzo unloaded some forearm strikes at 3:30. Jada hit a basement dropkick. Deonna hit a snap German Suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded more forearm strikes, and Deonna hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 6:00. She hit a short-arm clothesline and was in charge. Jada hit an impressive Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Jada hit an enzuigiri and did a double backflip-into-a-stunner for a nearfall at 7:30. Deonna hit a Mafia Kick, then a sudden piledriver for the pin.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jada Stone at 8:00/official time of 7:23.

6. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller. Darius and Kylon shook hands before locking up, and they traded armdrags. Dante and Dustin entered at 2:00, and they traded quicker reversals. Dante hit a clothesline into the corner; Darius entered and hit a snap suplex. Dustin rolled to the floor at 4:30, but TF brought him back in and kept working Waller over in their corner. Darius hit a knee drop to the forehead for a nearfall. Dante hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall.

Kylon entered and slammed teammate Waller onto Darius. Kylon hit a senton for a nearfall on Darius at 7:00. Kylon hit a Spinebuster and immediately went into a half-crab. He hit a slingshot senton, then a Northern Lights Suplex at 10:00. Darius finally hit a tornado DDT. Dante got the hot tag and he hit a springboard crossbody block on Kylon. He hit a double huracanrana on both MG at 11:30, then a Tiger bomb on Dustin for a nearfall, but Kylon made the save. Dante hit a springboard dropkick. Darius hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly. Kylon hit a brainbuster. Suddenly, everyone was down.

Kylon and Dante got up and traded forearm strikes. Kylon hit a tornado DDT at 13:30. The MG hit a team powerbomb on Dante for a nearfall. Dustin set up for a Lethal Injection, but Darius pulled him to the floor. Dante leapt onto Kylon for a nearfall. MG hit some superkicks on Dante, and Dustin hit the Lethal Injection. Kylon hit a German Suplex, but Darius made the save at 15:30. This has been tremendous. Kylon’s head was trapped in the corner, and Dante hit a kick to the face. Dante then hit a Mamba Splash on Dustin for the pin. That was awesome. They all shook hands and raised each other’s hands.

“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin defeated “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller at 16:59.

7. Paul London vs. Marcus Mathers. Two completely different generations collide! Another case of Mathers’ opponent having wrestled longer than Marcus has been alive. I’ll reiterate that this is no longer peak 2004-era London, but he’s trimmed down and is in much better shape than 2-3 years ago. London wore a black one-piece with a white cape, looking like a fat, aging superhero. They played to the crowd at the bell. They finally locked up for the first time at 2:00 and traded armholds.

Basic offense traded while on their feet. London went and leaned on the ropes at 6:00; is he gassed already? They argued, and London dropped him with a kick. Mathers hit a dropkick that sent London to the floor. Mathers hit a basement dropkick through the ropes. London hit a superkick on the floor at 8:00. Mathers pushed London into a fan’s lap and repeatedly chopped him. They looped the ring, and now London chopped Marcus as Mathers was in a fan’s lap. Mathers pushed London out an exit door, shut it, and ran back into the ring to try and win by countout at 10:30!

Of course, London got back in, and they brawled more at ringside. In the ring, London put him in a Camel Clutch position and hit some crossface blows at 12:30. Mathers hit a crossbody block; London hit a clothesline. He’s sweating profusely. (Keep in mind, this is a July show, he’s in a full body suit, and it’s packed in there. I bet it’s warm.) London hit a running knee to the back. Mathers fired up and hit some chops. London hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 15:30.

London got flipped to the floor, and they were both down. In the ring, Mathers hit some clotheslines and a flying forearm in the corner, then his corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 17:30. Mathers hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. In the ring, Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. London hit a top-rope double stomp for a nearfall. London missed a Helluva Kick, but he hit a spinning kick to the jaw. They fought on the ropes in the corner. London went for a Frankensteiner, but Mathers blocked it, and London crashed to the mat. Mathers immediately hit a 450 Splash for the pin. That turned out nicely.

Marcus Mathers defeated Paul London at 22:03.

8. Charles Mason vs. Angel Ortiz for the PWJ Title. Unlike the prior championship matches, Mason was already champ; he has two belts. (I think his HOG title?) He wore his white-and-grey suit — he still had it on as they locked up. Ortiz hit a leg lariat at 2:00. He pushed his foot into Mason’s throat in the corner. Ortiz set up for a dive, but Mason sprayed fluid in Angel’s eyes and hit a DDT onto the ring apron. Mason removed his vest, and they brawled on the floor. The white button-down shirt came off, and he choked Ortiz with it at 4:30.

Mason threw him into rows of chairs, then into the ring post. Ortiz threw Mason into a different post as they continued to loop the ring. Mason bit the forehead. They got back into the ring with Mason in charge as he fish-hooked Ortiz’s mouth at 6:30. Ortiz was bleeding above his right eyebrow; that might be a hardway cut. Mason choked him in the ropes, then a high back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. He repeatedly punched Ortiz in the corner and bit him again, then he hit a snap suplex for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mason hit a chokeslam, and he barked at the ref. He choked Ortiz while standing on the second rope, then hit a double stomp to the back of the head at 11:00. Ortiz countered with a huracanrana and a standing powerbomb, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, then headbutts. Angel hit another huracanrana, then a dive through the ropes at 12:30, and he whipped Mason into rows of chairs.

In the ring, Ortiz hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Mason hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall. Ortiz got a sunset flip for a nearfall. Mason flipped him and applied his sleeper on the mat, but Ortiz rolled over and got a nearfall. Mason hit his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Ortiz snapped off a powerslam for a nearfall at 16:00, then a Nigel-style Tower of London and a flipping powerbomb for a nearfall. Mason again applied a sleeper. Ortiz hit a bodyslam, but he missed a corkscrew splash. Mason choked out Ortiz, hit a Gotch-style piledriver, and scored the pin. Good match.

Charles Mason defeated Angel Ortiz to retain the PWJ Title at 18:23.

Final Thoughts: Yes, this show is six months old. But even though it’s a bit dated, it’s well worth checking out, because there is a lot to like here. I thought Top Flight vs. Miracle Generation was absolutely fantastic and earned match of the night. I really liked Drake vs. Luke, and that narrowly takes second, just ahead of a really good main event. Considering how relatively inactive Ortiz has been, he looked really good here. Mason continues to be underrated; he doesn’t look out of place at all as the champion.

I didn’t like the first half of Mathers-London — a bit too much stalling and some comedy. But they picked it up and had a very good final 10 minutes. I’ll stress how London looked like the heat was affecting him, but he gutted through it, and of course, Marcus always brings it. The women had a really good, high-energy match. In that Maclin-McCoy match, I really do think Steve was trying to hit a buckle bomb when he wound up dropping Griffin for a powerbomb high on his head. It was a bit scary in the moment. No bad matches here at all; if you have IWTV, you’ll want to add this to your watch-list.