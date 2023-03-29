NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The card for Saturday’s WrestleMania weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Indi Hartwell in a ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Axiom in a Fatal Five-Way for the NXT North American Championship

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Kiana James and Fallon Henley vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

-“Chase U” Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Tyler Bate vs. “The Schism” Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid for control of Chase U

Powell’s POV: NXT Stand & Deliver will stream on Peacock. Join me for my live review of NXT Stand & Deliver beginning with a pre-show match or the start of the main card on Saturday at 12CT/1ET. My same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).