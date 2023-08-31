AEW All In poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-42 percent of our voters gave the best match of the show honors to MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship. FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Titles finished second with 21 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave the show B grades, and Will Pruett gave it an A- grade in our AEW All In audio review for Dot Net Members. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. We will be running polls coming out of WWE Payback and AEW All Out this weekend.