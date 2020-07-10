07/10 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash, the Speaking Out movement weeks later, the state of COVID-19 precautions by WWE and AEW, the build for key matches on Extreme Rules, mailbag questions, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash, the Speaking Out movement weeks later, the state of COVID-19 precautions by WWE and AEW, the build for key matches on Extreme Rules, mailbag questions, and more …

Click here for the July 10 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

