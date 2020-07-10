NJPW Lion’s Break Collision preview: Two matches set for tonight New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Lion’s Break Collision series.

-Rust Taylor vs. The DKC.

-TJP vs. Danny Limelight.

Powell’s POV: The series streams Fridays in July on the New Japan World streaming service at 9CT/10ET. The first match has a 10-minute time limit, and the second match has a 15-minute time limit.



