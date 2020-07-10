What's happening...

NJPW Lion’s Break Collision preview: Two matches set for tonight New Japan World show

July 10, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Lion’s Break Collision series.

-Rust Taylor vs. The DKC.

-TJP vs. Danny Limelight.

Powell’s POV: The series streams Fridays in July on the New Japan World streaming service at 9CT/10ET. The first match has a 10-minute time limit, and the second match has a 15-minute time limit.


The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.