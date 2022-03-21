WWE Raw in Chicago (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Sting, Homicide, Matt Taven, Jonathan Gresham, Caprice Coleman, AJ Lee, Killer Kelly, Taichi, Matt Sydal, Scott Casey, Jimmy Korderas, Jimmy Havoc, Chris Candido, Rick McGraw, Cousin Junior

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena with the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 38 featuring the return of AJ Styles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Chicago, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Brooklyn, New York, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) turned is 30 today.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) was born on March 21, 1972. He died of pneumonia at age 33 on April 28, 2005.

-Sting (Steve Borden) turned 63 on Sunday.

-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Caprice Coleman turned 45 on Sunday.

-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Jonathan Gresham turned 34 on Sunday.

-Scott Casey turned 75 on Saturday.

-Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas turned 60 on Saturday.

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Matt Sydal (Matt Korklan) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Jimmy Havoc (James Mcahren) turned 38 on Saturday.

-AJ Lee (April Jeanette Mendez-Brooks) turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Rick McGraw was born on March 19, 1955. He died of a heart attack at age 30 on November 1, 1985.

-The late Cousin Junior (Lanny Kean Jr.) was born on March 19, 1960. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on January 13, 2009. He also worked as Moondog Cujo