NWA Crockett Cup 2022 night two results: Crockett Cup tournament winners, Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee, Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green in a three-way for the NWA Women’ Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Crockett Cup

Aired live on March 20, 2022 on FITE TV

Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds

NWA Crockett Cup Pre-Show

1. Mims defeated AJ Cazana.

2. Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Cyon defeated Jake Dumas, Jay Bradley, and Wrecking Ball Legursky, and BLK Jeez, Jordan Clearwater, and Marshe Rockett in a team war match.

3. PJ Hawx beat Alex Taylor.

NWA Crockett Cup Main Card

1. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe beat Mike Knox and VSK in a Crockett Cup tournament semifinal match.

2. Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf in a Crockett Cup tournament semifinal match.

3. Anthony Mayweather beat Jax Dane to retain the NWA National Championship.

4. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle defeated Kenzie Page and Ella Envy to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Titles.

5. Homicide defeated Austin Aries, Colby Corino, and Darius Lockhart in a four-way to win the vacant NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship.

6. Kamille defeated Kylie Rae and Chelsea Green in a three-way to retain the NWA Women’ Championship.

7. Tyrus over Rodney Mack to retain the NWA TV Title.

8. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defeated Doug Williams and Harry Smith to win the Crockett Cup tournament.

9. Matt Cardona beat Nick Aldis by disqualification in an NWA Championship match with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee.