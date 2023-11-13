What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating for FTR vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander

November 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 322,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 298,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The November 11, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

