WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Crown Jewel fallout show

November 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.195 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.119 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.53 rating. The November 11, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.264 million viewers and a 0.58 rating for The Usos vs. New Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

