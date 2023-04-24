MLW Underground preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Reelz show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-The 40-man Battle Riot match

Powell’s POV: The Battle Riot is essentially the Royal Rumble with weapons allowed. MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs depending on the availability of a screener. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).