WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches special airs tonight on Fox

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A WWE Greatest Ladder Matches special will air tonight at 7CT/8ET on Fox. “The special highlights some of the most exhilarating WWE matchups of all time, as well as some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, with hosts Corey Graves and Michael Cole,” reads a Fox press release.

Powell’s POV: The advertising for the two-hour special lists The Rock, John Cena, Undertaker, Steve Austin, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch among those appearing in the matches. It’s a great deal for WWE, as I assume they will be delivering a lot of hype for their Money in the Bank pay-per-view tonight.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

